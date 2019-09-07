UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines here on Saturday.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Rasul Bakhsh Behram S/o Qadir Bakhsh Khan in the subject of Physics after approval of his thesis titled 'Fundamental Properties of Cubic Perovskites (ABO3): ab-initio Study', Muhammad Rashid S/o Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis titled 'Molecular Basis of Autosomal Recessive Intellectual Disability in Pakistani Population'.

Similarly, Samina Zia D/o Zia Ul Hassan Sheikh was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis titled 'Derelict Woodwork from Architectural Structures, Andrun Bhati, Lauhari and Delhi Gates, Lahore', Khalil Ahmed S/o Muhammad Latif in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis titled 'Synthesis and Characterization of High Dielectric Constant Polymer Composites' and Khalid Mahmood S/o Muhammad Idrees in the subject of library and Information Science after approval of his thesis titled 'Measuring Service Quality in College libraries of Pakistan'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Delhi Punjab Rashid From

Recent Stories

G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kiev Welcomes Rel ..

5 minutes ago

Psychiatrists for state as well as community suppo ..

5 minutes ago

Total of 35 People Return From Russia to Ukraine U ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Confirms Return of Ukra ..

5 minutes ago

Two accused held during search operation in Multan ..

5 minutes ago

New plan to make Pakistan polio-free in three year ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.