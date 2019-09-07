Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines here on Saturday.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Rasul Bakhsh Behram S/o Qadir Bakhsh Khan in the subject of Physics after approval of his thesis titled 'Fundamental Properties of Cubic Perovskites (ABO3): ab-initio Study', Muhammad Rashid S/o Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis titled 'Molecular Basis of Autosomal Recessive Intellectual Disability in Pakistani Population'.

Similarly, Samina Zia D/o Zia Ul Hassan Sheikh was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis titled 'Derelict Woodwork from Architectural Structures, Andrun Bhati, Lauhari and Delhi Gates, Lahore', Khalil Ahmed S/o Muhammad Latif in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis titled 'Synthesis and Characterization of High Dielectric Constant Polymer Composites' and Khalid Mahmood S/o Muhammad Idrees in the subject of library and Information Science after approval of his thesis titled 'Measuring Service Quality in College libraries of Pakistan'.