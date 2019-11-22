Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Punjab University awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded PhD degrees included Ambreen Gul in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis titled `Overexpression of Aspartic Acid in Cotton Against Insects', Ammara Ahad in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis titled `Expression of Flavonoid Pigment Related Genes in Cotton (Gossypium hirsutum).

Similarly, Khadija Aaliya D/o Asif Hussain was awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis titled `Transformation and Expression Studies of Multiple Frost Tolerant Genes in Solanum Tuberosum L.

', Mehvish Ajaz D/o Soofi Ajaz Ahmed in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis titled `Azo Dyes Removal by Bacteria Isolated from Industrial Wastewater'.

Naveed Ahmad Noor S/o Muhammad Nawaz in the subject of High Energy Physics was awarded PhD degree, after approval of his thesis titled `Under Pressure Study of Fundamental Properties of Perovskite Oxides Using Density Functional Theory (DFT)'.