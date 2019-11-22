UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:05 PM

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Punjab University awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded PhD degrees included Ambreen Gul in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis titled `Overexpression of Aspartic Acid in Cotton Against Insects', Ammara Ahad in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis titled `Expression of Flavonoid Pigment Related Genes in Cotton (Gossypium hirsutum).

Similarly, Khadija Aaliya D/o Asif Hussain was awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis titled `Transformation and Expression Studies of Multiple Frost Tolerant Genes in Solanum Tuberosum L.

', Mehvish Ajaz D/o Soofi Ajaz Ahmed in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis titled `Azo Dyes Removal by Bacteria Isolated from Industrial Wastewater'.

Naveed Ahmad Noor S/o Muhammad Nawaz in the subject of High Energy Physics was awarded PhD degree, after approval of his thesis titled `Under Pressure Study of Fundamental Properties of Perovskite Oxides Using Density Functional Theory (DFT)'.

Related Topics

Punjab Cotton From

Recent Stories

Pakistan-China friendship unparalleled, reflection ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Stands With Hong Kong But Also Stands W ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Baltic Fleet Ships Traveling to India for ..

2 minutes ago

Palestinian Dies in Gaza Hospital of Injures Recei ..

2 minutes ago

Separate ward for diabetes patients at Lahore Gene ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of girl's murde ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.