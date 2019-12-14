UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

Punjab University on Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab University on Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Arfa Waseem d/o Muhammad Waseem in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis titled `Study of Stellar Structures and Stability Analysis in Modified Gravity', Abdul Basit s/o Muhammad Arif in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of his thesis titled `Engineering of Endoglucanases from Thermotoga sp. to Improve their Characteristics,' and Razia Tajwar d/o Masoom Bakhsh was awarded degree in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled `Protein Engineering and Characterization of Xylanases from Thermotoga Maritima'.

Similarly scholar Roma Akhtar d/o Akhtar Masih was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis titled `Molecular and Biochemical Basis of Onion Basal Rot Management by Trichoderma Spp. and Sisymbrium Irio L.,' and Fareeha Nudrat d/o Mushtaqur Rehman Siddiqui in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled `Awareness and Practices of Professional Ethics among University Teachers in Punjab'.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Roma From

Recent Stories

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

3 minutes ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

3 minutes ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan condemns PIC Lahore atta ..

7 minutes ago

Eight development schemes approved for Multan

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister meets Saudi crown prince; discusses ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.