Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:50 PM
Punjab University on Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines
The scholars who were awarded degrees included Arfa Waseem d/o Muhammad Waseem in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis titled `Study of Stellar Structures and Stability Analysis in Modified Gravity', Abdul Basit s/o Muhammad Arif in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of his thesis titled `Engineering of Endoglucanases from Thermotoga sp. to Improve their Characteristics,' and Razia Tajwar d/o Masoom Bakhsh was awarded degree in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled `Protein Engineering and Characterization of Xylanases from Thermotoga Maritima'.
Similarly scholar Roma Akhtar d/o Akhtar Masih was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis titled `Molecular and Biochemical Basis of Onion Basal Rot Management by Trichoderma Spp. and Sisymbrium Irio L.,' and Fareeha Nudrat d/o Mushtaqur Rehman Siddiqui in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled `Awareness and Practices of Professional Ethics among University Teachers in Punjab'.