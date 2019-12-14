Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

Punjab University on Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Arfa Waseem d/o Muhammad Waseem in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis titled `Study of Stellar Structures and Stability Analysis in Modified Gravity', Abdul Basit s/o Muhammad Arif in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of his thesis titled `Engineering of Endoglucanases from Thermotoga sp. to Improve their Characteristics,' and Razia Tajwar d/o Masoom Bakhsh was awarded degree in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled `Protein Engineering and Characterization of Xylanases from Thermotoga Maritima'.

Similarly scholar Roma Akhtar d/o Akhtar Masih was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis titled `Molecular and Biochemical Basis of Onion Basal Rot Management by Trichoderma Spp. and Sisymbrium Irio L.,' and Fareeha Nudrat d/o Mushtaqur Rehman Siddiqui in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled `Awareness and Practices of Professional Ethics among University Teachers in Punjab'.