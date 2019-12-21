UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:37 PM

The Punjab University (PU) on Saturday awarded five scholars with PhD degrees in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University (PU) on Saturday awarded five scholars with PhD degrees in various disciplines.

The scholars who have been awarded degress included Maria Saleem, daughter of Muhammad Saleem, in Chemistry after approval of her thesis titled `Targeted Delivery of Human Interferon Alpha-2b using Nanotechnology'; Muhammad Usman Alvi, son of Muhammad Afzaal Alvi in Chemistry after approval of his thesis titled "Characterisation and Source Apportionment of Various Species in Aerosol Samples from Urban Environment of Pakistan'.

In the subject of Social Work, Sonia Afzal, daughter of Muhammad Afzal, was awarded degree, after approval of her thesis titled 'The Socio-Cultural Factors of Maternal Mortality Within the Context of Three Delays Model in South Punjab Pakistan'.

Similarly, Muhammad Akbar, son of Faqir Muhammad, was awarded degree in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis titled `Analysis and Processing of Low Quality Indigenous Coals for Clean Energy'; and Durr-e-Shahwar, daughter of Abu Bakar Ahmad Nasim, in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis titled `Bioremediation of Hydrocarbon Contaminated Water in Selected Oil Fields of Potowar, Pakistan'.

