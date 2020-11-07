Punjab University awards four PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines, according to a spokesman here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines, according to a spokesman here on Saturday.

He said that Muhammad Ahmad, son of Qasim Ali, received his PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Islamic and Western Concepts of Money A comparative Study'.

Nausheen Mazhar, daughter of Mazhar Pervaiz, got degree in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis entitled 'An Assessment of Desertification Intensity and Community Resilience in South Punjab, Pakistan', Naila Ali, daughter of Mirza Muhammad Ali, in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled 'Molecular Diversity among in Vitro and Field Grown Grapevine Cultivars (Vitis Vinifera L.

) from Pakistan' and Hamza Shehzad, son of Muhammad Iqbal, in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'Synthesis of Linear Polysaccharide Based Chelating Ion Exchange Resins and Nanocomposites by Graft Copolymerization for Extraction of Heavy Metals/Organic Species'.