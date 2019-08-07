Punjab University awards four PhD degrees

The Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in different subjects

According to notifications, Abdul Qayyum Aslam, son of Rai Muhammad Aslam, completed his PhD in the subject of Environmental Science after approval of his thesis entitled `Critical Appraisal on Climate Change (Extreme Events) Impacts & Evaluation of Adaptation Perspective in Southern Punjab'.

Maqbool Anwar, son of Muhammad Anwar, got degree in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled `Role of Minorities in the Political System of Pakistan (A Case Study of the Christians of Lahore Division)'.

Meanwhile, Anam Iftikhar, daughter of Chaudhry Muhammad Iftikhar Ahmed, got his PhD degree in the subject of History after approval of her thesis entitled `A History of Resistance in the Colonial Punjab, 1914-1947: A Reappraisal', while Usman Hameed, son of Shaukat Hameed, got his degree in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled `Pakistan-Turkey Relations, 1973 to 2013: A Historical Perspective'.