Punjab University awards four PhD degrees in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab University on Saturday awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Muhammad Irshad S/o Muhammad Rafiq in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis titled Developing Chemical Sensors for Monitoring Engine Fuel Quality, Nadia Hassan D/o Hassan Muhammad in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis titled Studies on Genetically Engineered Precursors of Human Insulin and their Derivatives.

Similarly, Nadia Ayub D/o Muhammad Ayub was awarded degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis titled Preparation of Pillared Clays from Pakistani Bentonites to Remove Heavy Metals from Wastewaters and Abdul Rouf S/o Shams-ul-Haq in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled Rivayat-e-Asbabe-Nazool and Their Impacts on Tafseer (Specific Study Tafseer Albasset, Alwaseet by Wahdi and Almuherrar Wajeez by Ibn-e-Atia.