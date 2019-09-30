UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Awards PhD

Mon 30th September 2019

Punjab University awards PhD

Punjab University on Monday awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree to Iram Fatima D/o Muhammad Yousaf in the subject of Total Quality Management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab University on Monday awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree to Iram Fatima D/o Muhammad Yousaf in the subject of Total Quality Management.

The degree was awarded after the approval of her dissertation entitled "Development of Service Quality Model for Hospitals".

