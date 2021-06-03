Punjab University awards PhD degree

The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Nimra Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal Bhatti in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact of Air Quality in Working Environments of Different Hospitals of Lahore, Pakistan'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Nimra Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal Bhatti in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact of Air Quality in Working Environments of Different Hospitals of Lahore, Pakistan'.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the examination department.