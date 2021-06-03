Punjab University Awards PhD Degree
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:09 PM
The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Nimra Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal Bhatti in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact of Air Quality in Working Environments of Different Hospitals of Lahore, Pakistan'
A notification has been issued in this regard by the examination department.