Punjab University Awards PhD Degree

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:09 PM

Punjab University awards PhD degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Nimra Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal Bhatti in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact of Air Quality in Working Environments of Different Hospitals of Lahore, Pakistan'.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the examination department.

More Stories From Education

