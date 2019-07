The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Amir Latif S/o Latif Ahmad in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialization is Political Science)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Amir Latif S/o Latif Ahmad in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialization is Political Science).

Amir Latif go degree after approval of his thesis entitled 'China's Foreign Policy towards South Asia: Relations with Pakistan and India (2003-2013)'.