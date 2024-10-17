Punjab University Awards PhD Degree To Huma Sadaf
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Huma Sadaf D/o Liaqat Ali Naveed in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effects of News Media and Masculine Dominance on Women’s Political Efficacy in Lahore, Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Huma Sadaf D/o Liaqat Ali Naveed in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effects of news Media and Masculine Dominance on Women’s Political Efficacy in Lahore, Pakistan’.
She completed her research work under the supervision of Prof Dr Bushra H. Rehman and Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, Punjab University school of Communication Studies.
Huma Sadaf is working in ptv as senior journalist.
Recent Stories
UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others
PU Library organises introductory talk of two books
CM Maryam taking historic steps to eradicate food insecurity: Ramesh Arora
Minister for providing best facilities to Sikh pilgrims
More Stories From Education
-
PU Library organises introductory talk of two books3 minutes ago
-
SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition3 hours ago
-
District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships3 hours ago
-
Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan wins ..1 day ago
-
SAU Students Participate in 3rd International Parasitology Conference at UVAS Lahore1 day ago
-
BISP Chairperson underscores need of promoting skill development for poverty alleviation2 days ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in social media era2 days ago
-
FBISE, LUMS to hold Pakistan's first-ever Mathematics Olympiad in Dec2 days ago
-
BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies3 days ago
-
Dr. Ishrat Hussain to deliver lecture at SMIU on Oct 163 days ago
-
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualifications7 days ago
-
KP body express concern over expenditure on students studying in government schools9 days ago