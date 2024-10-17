Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Huma Sadaf D/o Liaqat Ali Naveed in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effects of news Media and Masculine Dominance on Women’s Political Efficacy in Lahore, Pakistan’.

She completed her research work under the supervision of Prof Dr Bushra H. Rehman and Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, Punjab University school of Communication Studies.

Huma Sadaf is working in ptv as senior journalist.