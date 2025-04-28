Punjab University awards PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines following the successful approval of their theses

According to a university spokesperson, the scholars who received their PhDs include Sana Ashiq in Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences; Tabassum Yousaf in Biological Sciences (Cell and Molecular Biology); Naseer Kawish in Zoology; Yin Bingquan in History; and Abid Ali Butt in Communication Studies.

Additionally, PhD degrees were awarded to Nida Qamar in Commerce; Yawar Hayat Shah in Political Science; Roohi Ijaz in Zoology; Arshia Nazir in Biological Sciences (Cell and Molecular Biology); and Ayesha Shaukat in Biochemistry.