Open Menu

Punjab University Awards PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 08:16 PM

Punjab University awards PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines following the successful approval of their theses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines following the successful approval of their theses.

According to a university spokesperson, the scholars who received their PhDs include Sana Ashiq in Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences; Tabassum Yousaf in Biological Sciences (Cell and Molecular Biology); Naseer Kawish in Zoology; Yin Bingquan in History; and Abid Ali Butt in Communication Studies.

Additionally, PhD degrees were awarded to Nida Qamar in Commerce; Yawar Hayat Shah in Political Science; Roohi Ijaz in Zoology; Arshia Nazir in Biological Sciences (Cell and Molecular Biology); and Ayesha Shaukat in Biochemistry.

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstand ..

PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance

28 seconds ago
 LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in A ..

LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case

30 seconds ago
 Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for thre ..

Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m

9 minutes ago
 Classes for competitive exams begin in PU

Classes for competitive exams begin in PU

31 seconds ago
 APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empo ..

APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education

6 minutes ago
 Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tol ..

Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; m ..

Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari

6 minutes ago
 Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separ ..

Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions

6 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer ..

Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad

6 minutes ago
 Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yi ..

Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yield

6 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards PhD degrees

Punjab University awards PhD degrees

1 minute ago
 Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment ..

Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 20

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education