Punjab University Awards PhD Degrees
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 08:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines following the successful approval of their theses.
According to a university spokesperson, the scholars who received their PhDs include Sana Ashiq in Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences; Tabassum Yousaf in Biological Sciences (Cell and Molecular Biology); Naseer Kawish in Zoology; Yin Bingquan in History; and Abid Ali Butt in Communication Studies.
Additionally, PhD degrees were awarded to Nida Qamar in Commerce; Yawar Hayat Shah in Political Science; Roohi Ijaz in Zoology; Arshia Nazir in Biological Sciences (Cell and Molecular Biology); and Ayesha Shaukat in Biochemistry.
