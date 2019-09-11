Punjab University awards six PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab University has awarded six PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab University has awarded six PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Muhammad Idrees S/o Muhammad Yoonus in the subject of Computer Science after approval of his thesis titled 'VisFra: An Extensible Framework for Visual Programming', Gul Afshan D/o Syed Bashir Ud Din Ahmed in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of her thesis titled 'Investigations on the Development of Antibodies Against Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Envelope Glycoproteins', Sumera Latif D/o Muhammad Latif in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis titled 'Pharmaceutical Co Crystals: A Paradigm of Crystal Engineering to Modify Physicochemical and Pharmaceutical Properties of Paracetamol and Naproxen',.

Similarly scholars Ummarah Kanwal D/o Liaqat Ali Khan in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) was awarded PhD degree after approval of her thesis titled 'Development and Characterization of Polymer Based Nano-Doxorubicin Delivery System for Cancer Therapy', Shaista Qamar D/o Qamar Ud Din in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of her thesis titled 'Analytical and Biological Studies of 5-Benzyl- 1, 3, 4-Oxadiazole-2-Thiol' and Rahat Shamim D/o Muhammad Siddique Anwer in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis titled 'Solubility Enhancement, Formulation Development, Characterization and IVIVC of Sustained Release Tablet of Ketoprofen'.