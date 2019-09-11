UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Awards Six PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

Punjab University awards six PhD degrees

The Punjab University has awarded six PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab University has awarded six PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Muhammad Idrees S/o Muhammad Yoonus in the subject of Computer Science after approval of his thesis titled 'VisFra: An Extensible Framework for Visual Programming', Gul Afshan D/o Syed Bashir Ud Din Ahmed in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of her thesis titled 'Investigations on the Development of Antibodies Against Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Envelope Glycoproteins', Sumera Latif D/o Muhammad Latif in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis titled 'Pharmaceutical Co Crystals: A Paradigm of Crystal Engineering to Modify Physicochemical and Pharmaceutical Properties of Paracetamol and Naproxen',.

Similarly scholars Ummarah Kanwal D/o Liaqat Ali Khan in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) was awarded PhD degree after approval of her thesis titled 'Development and Characterization of Polymer Based Nano-Doxorubicin Delivery System for Cancer Therapy', Shaista Qamar D/o Qamar Ud Din in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of her thesis titled 'Analytical and Biological Studies of 5-Benzyl- 1, 3, 4-Oxadiazole-2-Thiol' and Rahat Shamim D/o Muhammad Siddique Anwer in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis titled 'Solubility Enhancement, Formulation Development, Characterization and IVIVC of Sustained Release Tablet of Ketoprofen'.

Related Topics

Punjab Cancer

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

56 minutes ago

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

56 minutes ago

Punjab University to organise seminar on Kashmir o ..

2 minutes ago

Javed Hashmi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

2 minutes ago

UN Ready to Support Iraq Government Deal With Karb ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisian Presidential Candidate Says Ennahdha Turn ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.