Punjab University Awards Ten Phd Degrees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Punjab University awards ten Phd degrees

Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars.

Ayesha Sadiqa D/o Shahid Pervez awarded the degree in the subject of Communication Studies, Muhammad Naseer s/o Muhammad Shabbir in the subject of Education, Muhammad Rizwan Hyder s/o Shah Muhammad in the subject of Education, Abida Shehzadi d/o Khalil Ahmad in the subject of Molecular Biology, Zahid Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Commerce, Surriya Naheed d/o Ch Muhammad Amin in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Humaira Bashir d/o Bashir Ahmad in the subject of Botany, Hafiz Ihsan Ur Rehman s/o Muhammad Akram Arif in the subject of Commerce, Nadia Iqbal D/o Muhammad Iqbal Ch in the subject of education and Tahir Ijaz S/o Ijaz Ud Din Ahmed in the subject of Pakistan Studies.

