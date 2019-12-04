Punjab University awards three PhD degrees

The Punjab University on Wednesday awarded three PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University on Wednesday awarded three PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees, included Firdaus Kausar in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis titled 'Evaluation of Anthropogenic Stress on Ecological Integrity of River Chenab, Pakistan', Iram Rubab in the subject of Gender Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Women's Right of Inheritance: Practices and Challenge in Punjab'.

Similarly, Kiran Bukhari in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Photocatalytic Oxidation of Slaughterhouse Wastewater'.