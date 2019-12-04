UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Awards Three PhD Degrees

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:04 PM

Punjab University awards three PhD degrees

The Punjab University on Wednesday awarded three PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University on Wednesday awarded three PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees, included Firdaus Kausar in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis titled 'Evaluation of Anthropogenic Stress on Ecological Integrity of River Chenab, Pakistan', Iram Rubab in the subject of Gender Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Women's Right of Inheritance: Practices and Challenge in Punjab'.

Similarly, Kiran Bukhari in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Photocatalytic Oxidation of Slaughterhouse Wastewater'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Women

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

3 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

15 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

39 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

42 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.