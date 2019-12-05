Punjab University awards three PhD degrees

(@imziishan)

The Punjab University on Thursday awarded three PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University on Thursday awarded three PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Sharqa Hashmi in the subject of Statistics after approval of her thesis titled `A Critical Analysis of the Family of Beta Exponentiated Weibull Distributions', Farman Ahmad in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of his thesis titled `Role of Commercial Banks in Agri-Business Management in Pakistan (Punjab) A Case Study of Rice business in Sialkot District (Punjab)'.

Similarly, Muhammad Raza Taimoor was awarded degree in the subject of History after approval of her thesis titled `Conceptualizing the Idea of Pakistan: Public Sphere in the Colonial Punjab'.