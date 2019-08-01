Punjab University BA/BSc exams schedule

The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for BA/BSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examinations 2019, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I & II supplementary examinations 2019 and BA (Hearing Impaired Students) supplementary examinations 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for BA/BSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examinations 2019 , Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I & II supplementary examinations 2019 and BA Hearing Impaired Students) supplementary examinations 2019

According to the Examination Department, the last date for submission of the admission forms for these exams is Aug 22, 2019, while the date of commencement of the exams would be announced later. Details are also available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.