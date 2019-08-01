Punjab University BA/BSc Exams Schedule
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:49 PM
The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for BA/BSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examinations 2019, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I & II supplementary examinations 2019 and BA (Hearing Impaired Students) supplementary examinations 2019
According to the Examination Department, the last date for submission of the admission forms for these exams is Aug 22, 2019, while the date of commencement of the exams would be announced later. Details are also available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.