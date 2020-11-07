UrduPoint.com
Punjab University BA/BSc Uploads Roll Number Slips

The Punjab University (PU) has uploaded roll number slips of written exams of BA/BSc, Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I Annual Examination 2020 (external/private, late college, improve division and regular), Special Category Annual Examination 2020, Improve Division Exam of BA/BSc (Composite) Annual Examination 2020 and BA/BSc (Hearing Impaired) Part-I Annual Examination 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has uploaded roll number slips of written exams of BA/BSc, Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I Annual Examination 2020 (external/private, late college, improve division and regular), Special Category Annual Examination 2020, Improve Division Exam of BA/BSc (Composite) Annual Examination 2020 and BA/BSc (Hearing Impaired) Part-I Annual Examination 2020.

The candidates have been advised to download their roll number slips from PU website www.pu.edu.pk, said a university press release on Saturday.

The written examinations of all the candidates of BA/BSc & Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I and Special Category (Doctors/Nurses/Additional Subject/s/Fazal/Wafaq-ul-Madaras) were commencing from Nov 26 2020.

All candidates should appear in these examinations (if otherwise eligible). Regular candidates can collect their roll number slips from their colleges.

