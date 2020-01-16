Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement Centre organizes training session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement Centre (CCPC) in collaboration with Department of Elementary education on Thursday organized a training workshop on CV writing and interview skills.

On this occasion CCPC Director Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, final year students of B.Ed (Hons), MA Early Childhood Education and MA Elementary Education participated in the workshop.

Dr Abdul Qayyum said that the training session was aimed at polishing skills of students so that they could improve their performance to get job.