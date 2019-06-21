UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Centre For Clinical Psychology Organises Workshop

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:27 PM

Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology organises workshop

Punjab University's Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) and Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning (PILL) jointly organised a two-day workshop-cum-refresher course at the Centre for Clinical Psychology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab University's Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) and Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning (PILL) jointly organised a two-day workshop-cum-refresher course at the Centre for Clinical Psychology.

The resource person, Professor David Kingdon, was from the University of Southampton, UK. He provided training to the participants about Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) for severe mental illnesses. The focus of the training was on effective integration of various core CBT strategies in developing and implementing individualised treatment.

He highlighted the evidence of CBT in severe mental illnesses, after a brief introduction and history of CBT, developing case conceptualization, evidence-based interventions and case discussions.

Faculty members, PhD scholars of Centre for Clinical Psychology and other participants were enlightened through the training.

In the certificate distribution ceremony, Dr Saima Dawood, Director, CCP, thanked Prof Dr Nusrat Hussain, Professor of Psychiatry at Manchester University, UK, for his efforts in making arrangements for the visit of Dr David Kingdon here in Pakistan and also thanked Dr David Kingdon for his contribution to much-needed capacity-building work in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Punjab Visit David Southampton Manchester Competition Commission Of Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Best performing anti-polio teams rewarded

2 minutes ago

FC set up free medical camp in Dera Bugti

2 minutes ago

'Whale Jail' Orcas, Belugas Ready for Boat Trip to ..

2 minutes ago

China Says Concerns Over Reports About US Attacks ..

2 minutes ago

Minister distributes cheques among heads of cultur ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking solid steps to address people's issues ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.