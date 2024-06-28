Open Menu

Punjab University Centre For South Asian Studies (CSAS) Organises Moot On Global Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organises moot on global peace

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with World Beyond War organization USA, hosted an online international conference on ‘Global Peace & Security: Navigating the Future’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with World Beyond War organization USA, hosted an online international conference on ‘Global Peace & Security: Navigating the Future’.

The conference was attended by Director CSAS Prof Dr Naheed S. Goraya, Executive Director Centre for International Strategic Studies, Muzaffarabad Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja, Director Exult Solutions from India Rukmini Iyer, and scholars from USA, Canada, Sweden, UK, Republic of Congo, China, India, and Bangladesh presented their research on various topics.

In her address, Dr Goraya said, "In today's globalized world, we are facing enormous challenges to peace and security ranging from Climate/environmental crisis to global pandemics, economic inequality, terrorism. She said that peace is the fundamental investment that "we must make for human progress and sustainability on a global scale.

"

She said, "It is high time that we, as human beings recognize that achieving global peace and security is not the responsibility of governments alone. It requires the active participation and contribution of civil society, academia, private sector, and each and every one of us as global citizens."

Dr Asma Shakir said that current world order is not conducive to achieve the objective of peace as it is filled with mistrust. She said that conflict is a dominating phenomenon in international politics as it is cheaper than peace. Rukmini Iyer explored the theme of 'conscious leadership in the face of global turmoil.' She drew inspiration from the timeless wisdom of Punjabi Sufi poets Bulleh Shah and Shah Hussain. She focused on the importance of integrating peace building into our daily routines, from schools to workplaces, and communities, by fostering empathy, promoting inclusivity, and supporting grassroots initiatives.

Related Topics

India USA World Bangladesh Punjab China Canada Civil Society Progress United Kingdom Sweden Congo Muzaffarabad From Asia

Recent Stories

PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas

PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas

41 seconds ago
 Weather to remain dry, hot in KP

Weather to remain dry, hot in KP

43 seconds ago
 Govt taking revolutionary initiatives to empower y ..

Govt taking revolutionary initiatives to empower youth; Chairman PMYP

44 seconds ago
 Delegation of LPG Association meets with Secretary ..

Delegation of LPG Association meets with Secretary RTA

47 seconds ago
 Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt cons ..

Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term

18 minutes ago
 Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increas ..

Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing

18 minutes ago
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic g ..

France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold

17 minutes ago
 AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, g ..

AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance

17 minutes ago
 Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed c ..

Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup

18 minutes ago
 Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teachin ..

Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality

18 minutes ago
 Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Education