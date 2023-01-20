UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Clinches First Three Positions In 28th Technical Conference

January 20, 2023

Punjab University Institute of Geology students including Ayesha Ijaz, Maha Ali and Gull Fatima clinched first, second and third position respectively in Geology and Geophysics Student's Paper Contest in 28th Annual Technical Conference (ATC) 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University Institute of Geology students including Ayesha Ijaz, Maha Ali and Gull Fatima clinched first, second and third position respectively in Geology and Geophysics Student's Paper Contest in 28th Annual Technical Conference (ATC) 2022.

The conference was organised by Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geologists and Society of Petroleum Engineers (PAPG & SPE) held at Serena hotel Islamabad, said a PU press release issued here on Friday.

The students have completed and presented their research work under the supervision of Prof.

Dr. Naveed Ahsan and Dr. Muhammad Armaghan Faisal Miraj. Annual Technical Conference is an exciting technical event of the upstream Oil and Gas industry of Pakistan.

This conference brings forward the latest technical presentations from Petroleum Engineering disciplines showcasing technologies, ideas and processes intended to be used by the Oil and Gas industry in the country. It is first time in the history of ATC that all three position holders are from University of the Punjab.

