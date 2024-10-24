Punjab University College Show ‘Convergence’ Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Punjab University College of Art & Design organised an exhibition featuring a diverse array of works from more than 40 artists who explored the intersection of art and sustainability at the historic Woolner Hall, Old Campus
The show titled ‘Convergence’, synergy of art forms for sustainable ecology was a collateral event to Lahore Biennale 03.
PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zikiria University Multan Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair, Principal College of Art and Design Dr Samina Nasim, Habib Alam, Dr Asna Mubashra, faculty members, artists and students were present.
Talking to media, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that the exhibition was aimed at raising awareness about sustainability and environmental issues through innovative artistic expressions that merge various art forms, including painting, sculpture, installation, digital media and fiber art.
He was of the view, "We need to change our behavior and adopt sustainable practices to preserve environment. We should move towards green energy." The VC said that the artworks served not only as aesthetic experiences but also as critical commentaries on current ecological challenges.
He appreciated the college faculty for providing the best academic environment to the students in order to promote their creative ideas in their relevant fields of art and design.
Dr Samina said that it was an effort to engage the community in a dialogue about the importance of sustainability and ecological preservation. She said art had a unique ability to inspire change, and the amazing display was to motivate individuals to consider their impact on the environment.
Visitors to the exhibition witnessed thought-provoking pieces that challenge traditional perspectives on nature and humanity’s relationship with it. The display of Convergence attracted art enthusiasts, students, and environmental advocates, all eagerly viewed diverse artworks and appreciated. "Convergence" had been an enriching experience, inviting attendees to reflect on the synergy between creativity and ecological responsibility. The exhibition remained open for the public, encouraging widespread viewership in this visual conversation. Artists and personalities visited the show and appreciated the art work.
