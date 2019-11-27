UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Convocation To Be Held On Dec 28

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

Punjab University convocation to be held on Dec 28

The Punjab University's 129th convocation will be held on December 28 here at the Faisal Auditorium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's 129th convocation will be held on December 28 here at the Faisal Auditorium.

According to the PU spokesman, a meeting was presided over by PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter on Wednesday to review arrangements.

On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor and Convener Convocation Coordination Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were also present.

The meeting was briefed about various measures being taken to successfully organise the event.

The VC ordered the officials to ensure the best arrangements for the convocation.

