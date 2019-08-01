UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Declares B.Com Annual 2019 Results

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Punjab University declares B.Com annual 2019 results

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-I & II Annual Examinations 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-I & II Annual Examinations 2019.

According to a PU spokesperson, 22,086 candidates appeared in BCom Part-I, out of which 8,311 passed the examination and the pass percentage was 37.63. Total 12,032 boys and 10,054 girls appeared in the exam, out of which 3,634 boys and 4,677 girls passed the examination.

Boys' pass percentage remained 30.2 while girls' pass percentage is 46.52.

A total of 19,011 candidates appeared in BCom Part-II, out of which 7,660 passed the examination and the pass percentage remained 40.29. A total of 9,479 boys and 9,532 girls appeared in the exam, while 3,167 boys and 4,493 girls passed the examination. Boys' pass percentage remained 33.41, while girls' pass percentage was 47.14.

Details are also available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

