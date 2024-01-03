Punjab University declares BSc (Hons)

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared results of BSc (Hons.) (4-year programme) in Dental Technology, Final Prof Second Annual Examination 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared results of BSc (Hons.) (4-year programme) in Dental Technology, Final Prof Second Annual Examination 2022, BS Home Economics (4-year programme) First, Second Annual Examination 2022, BS Home Economics Part-I, II (first year) and Part-II second, third and fourth year, Second Annual Examination 2022.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

