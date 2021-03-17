UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Exam Date Sheet Issued

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:49 PM

Punjab University exam date sheet issued

Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued written & practical examinations date sheet of Associate Degree Arts / Science Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued written & practical examinations date sheet of Associate Degree Arts / Science Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2021.

Accorfing to a PU spokesman, the exams will commence from 1-4-2021. Covid-19 SOPs shall strictly be followed during the examinations. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab From

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A result

1 second ago

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

1 hour ago

UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..

3 seconds ago

Ex-French President Sarkozy Goes on Trial for Ille ..

5 seconds ago

LNA Allows Turkish Merchant Ships to Enter Ports i ..

6 seconds ago

HDA employees union decides to launch protest move ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.