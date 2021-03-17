Punjab University exam date sheet issued

Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued written & practical examinations date sheet of Associate Degree Arts / Science Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued written & practical examinations date sheet of Associate Degree Arts / Science Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2021.

Accorfing to a PU spokesman, the exams will commence from 1-4-2021. Covid-19 SOPs shall strictly be followed during the examinations. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.