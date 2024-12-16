Punjab University Exams Postponed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 06:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has notified that written examinations scheduled on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2024, are hereby postponed and the new dates, time and venues of the exam will be announced later.
All exams from 19th December, 2024 onward will proceed as per the previous notification. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
