Punjab University exams postponed

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has notified that written examinations scheduled on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2024, are hereby postponed and the new dates, time and venues of the exam will be announced later

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has notified that written examinations scheduled on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2024, are hereby postponed and the new dates, time and venues of the exam will be announced later.

All exams from 19th December, 2024 onward will proceed as per the previous notification. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.