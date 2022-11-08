Punjab University exams scheduled on Nov 9 postponed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has notified that all written examinations scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2022 are hereby postponed due to Public Holiday as announced by the government on occasion of Allama Iqbal Day.

According to the PU spokesperson, the examinations will be conducted on December 8, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

PU will remain closed on Wednesday, 9th November, 2022 on account of Iqbal Day, he added.