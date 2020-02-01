Punjab University extends 'Associate Degree' online registration date

Punjab University Registration Branch Saturday extended the date of online registration with single fee for Associate Degree in Arts/Science (Private) Part-I annual examination 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab University Registration Branch Saturday extended the date of online registration with single fee for Associate Degree in Arts/Science (Private) Part-I annual examination 2020.

The date has been extended only for the candidates who passed Intermediate Examination in Supplementary Examination 2019 and Associate Degree in Science (Private) for BSc English only (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D & General Nursing) till 10-2-2020.

According to PU spokesman the details were also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.