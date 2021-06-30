UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Extends Form Submission Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Punjab University extends form submission date

Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last for submissions of admission form and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II, Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examinations 2021, LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last for submissions of admission form and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II, Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examinations 2021, LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021.

The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for said exams of regular, late college, private and improve division candidates is July 8, 2021 with single fee.

Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

