Punjab University Extends Online Admission Date

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 07:06 PM

Punjab University extends online admission date

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the date for online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the date for online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private candidates and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is June 25, 2021 with single fee, while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 26-6-2021 to 30-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

More Stories From Education

