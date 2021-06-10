Punjab University extends online admission date

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the date for online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the date for online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private candidates and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is June 25, 2021 with single fee, while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 26-6-2021 to 30-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.