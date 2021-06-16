Punjab University extends registration form submission date

Punjab University Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of M.A/MS.c, Associate Degree of Arts/ Science/CommerceAnnual Examination 2021 with double fee till June 21, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of M.A/MS.c, Associate Degree of Arts/ Science/CommerceAnnual Examination 2021 with double fee till June 21, 2021.

Details are available at university's website : www.pu.edu.pk