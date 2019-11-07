UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Faculty Protests Against Budget Cut

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Punjab University Academic Staff Association on Thursday observed Black Day to protest against 50 per cent cut in the budget of higher education

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) Punjab University Academic Staff Association on Thursday observed Black Day to protest against 50 per cent cut in the budget of higher education.A large number of PU teachers, led by PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and Secretary Javed Sami, held a protest demonstration outside Al Raazi Hall.

The teachers were wearing black bands on their arms and holding placards demanding government to allocate budget to higher education as per demand and restore income tax rebate to teachers to 75 percent.The teachers took out rally from Al Raazi Hall to Faisal Auditorium.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that no country could progress without spending money on higher education sector. He said that PTI government had promised during elections that it would give top priority to the education.

However, he said, instead of increasing the budget, the government reduced the budget of higher education by 50 percent, which is highly regrettable. He said that HEC chairman had failed to present our case before the government due to which teachers were observing black day.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar said that the teachers also rejected reduction in tax rebate to the teachers and demanded the government restore 75 percent tax rebate. ASA Secretary Javed Sami said that the government must fulfill the promise she made at the time of elections.

He said that the teachers had been compelled to launch protest movement against the government. The teachers also condemned police torture on teachers in Karachi who were demanding their basic rights.

