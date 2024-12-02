Open Menu

Punjab University Hailey College Of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) will organize 9th international conference on ‘Banking, Insurance and Risk Management’ on Tuesday at 10am at its premises (Old Campus).

According to spokesperson, Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and prominent scholars from domestic and foreign universities will participate in the event.

