Punjab University Hailey College Of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) will organize 9th international conference on ‘Banking, Insurance and Risk Management’ on Tuesday at 10am at its premises (Old Campus)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) will organize 9th international conference on ‘Banking, Insurance and Risk Management’ on Tuesday at 10am at its premises (Old Campus).
According to spokesperson, Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and prominent scholars from domestic and foreign universities will participate in the event.
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
More Stories From Education
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 54 minutes ago
-
Private schools under scrutiny to uphold 'Adopt a Child' policy26 minutes ago
-
Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education4 days ago
-
New chancellor elected for Oxford University5 days ago
-
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH5 days ago
-
Int’ conference held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET)5 days ago
-
Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday6 days ago
-
The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed6 days ago
-
Educational institutions to open in Murree from November 276 days ago
-
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 267 days ago
-
KU issues admission lists for academic session 20257 days ago
-
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 207 days ago