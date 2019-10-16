UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Hailey College Of Banking & Finance Welcomes New Students

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance on Wednesday arranged an orientation ceremony for the fresh students enrolled in BBA (Hons) Programme for the session 2019-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance on Wednesday arranged an orientation ceremony for the fresh students enrolled in BBA (Hons) Programme for the session 2019-23.

Addressing the students, the HCBF Principal and Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan stressed upon the students to utilize all available resources for enhancing their learning.

Prof Mubbsher reiterated his commitment to strengthening the research culture in the college for making positive contributions to the industry.

Incharge Academics and Controller of Examination, Dr Usman Yousaf, Incharge Administration, Muhammad Idrees and Incharge Co-Curricular Activities and Tehreem Sadiq also attended the orientation session.

