Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organises session for students

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) International Office organized an informative session for the undergraduate students, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) International Office organized an informative session for the undergraduate students, here on Monday.

On this occasion Director International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Deputy Director Hafiz Fawad Ali, faculty members and students were present.

The session provided valuable information about the United People’s Global flagship Sustainability Leadership Program and guided students on how to fill out the application form.

As many as 60 students attended the session on campus, with others joining online. The participants actively engaged by asking questions and seeking clarifications about the program. Ms. Liezel Casalla, Team Leader, Sustainability Leadership Program, United People Global, and Ms. Anusuya Samantaray, also participated, offering a brief overview of United People Global and its initiatives. Dr Sadia lauded the efforts of Mr. Yemi Babington, President of United People Global, in supporting the event.