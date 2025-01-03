Punjab University Hailey College Of Commerce (HCC) Signs MoU
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) International Office and Singularity Pro Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing youth talent in cutting-edge fields such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) International Office and Singularity Pro Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing youth talent in cutting-edge fields such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics.
On this occasion, Director HCC International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Singularity Pro Group Abid Amin, Deputy Director of the International Office Hafiz Fawad Ali and others were present. This strategic partnership is designed to align with global industry standards, offering HCC students and alumni enhanced opportunities to excel in emerging sectors.
This collaboration will focus on upgrading the skills of national talent, empowering the next generation of leaders to make their mark on the global stage.
