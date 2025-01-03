Open Menu

Punjab University Hailey College Of Commerce (HCC) Signs MoU

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 06:25 PM

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) International Office and Singularity Pro Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing youth talent in cutting-edge fields such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) International Office and Singularity Pro Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing youth talent in cutting-edge fields such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics.

On this occasion, Director HCC International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Singularity Pro Group Abid Amin, Deputy Director of the International Office Hafiz Fawad Ali and others were present. This strategic partnership is designed to align with global industry standards, offering HCC students and alumni enhanced opportunities to excel in emerging sectors.

This collaboration will focus on upgrading the skills of national talent, empowering the next generation of leaders to make their mark on the global stage.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) ..

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU

3 minutes ago
 ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced ..

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

27 minutes ago
 DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

58 minutes ago
 PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

1 hour ago
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

1 hour ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

3 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

4 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education