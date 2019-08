The Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) will organise its graduation ceremony on Thursday at 11am at Pearl Continental hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) will organise its graduation ceremony on Thursday at 11am at Pearl Continental hotel

Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion.