Punjab University holds dengue awareness seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Health Centre on Friday organised a dengue seminar to create awareness among students and the masses.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Punjab Higher education Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti, Prof Dr Javaid Iqbal Qazi, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, faculty members, officials and students from various departments participated in the event.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Taqi Butt said training and ethics were more effective than medicine to prevent dengue fever, adding keeping the surrounding environment clean would curb spread of dengue larvae.

He said collective efforts were required to curb dengue.

Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed said that strong determination could defeat dengue fever. He said the Department of Higher Education was making efforts to raise awareness among students regarding dengue.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram detailed preventive measures to be taken to avoid spread of dengue larvae.