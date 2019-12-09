(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics on Monday organised an international conference on solid state physics at Pervez Hasan Environmental Law Auditorium.

Addressing the conference, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad urged students to develop new ideas that addressed Pakistan's issues and convert them into a business opportunity, and said that the PU administration would fund such projects.

He said that such conferences provided an excellent opportunity for new researchers to network with renowned scientists in their fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Higher education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that no nation had progressed without education; so it was a matter of life and death for the nation.

Conference secretary Dr Saira Riaz, experts from UK, China, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Pakistan and a large number of students participated in the event.