Punjab University IER To Organize Book Launching Ceremony On Nov 10

Sat 09th November 2019

Punjab University IER to organize book launching ceremony on Nov 10

Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) in collaboration with Lala Sehrai Foundation will organize a book launching ceremony of "Noor Manara and Manazel Say Kareeb" on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University Institute of education & Research (IER) in collaboration with Lala Sehrai Foundation will organize a book launching ceremony of "Noor Manara and Manazel Say Kareeb" on Sunday.

The ceremony would be held at 2pm at IER's Waheed Shaheed Hall.

Senior analysts Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami, Dr Rafi-ud-Din Hashmi, Allama Ahmad Javed, Dr Hussain Ahmad Paracha, Dr Naheed Qasmi, Dr Zahra Nisar and Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar will address the ceremony.

