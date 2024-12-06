Open Menu

Punjab University Institute Of Education & Research (IER) Organizes Training Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) organizes training workshop

Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) has organized interactive and impactful training sessions with visiting faculty of IER

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Institute of education & Research (IER) has organized interactive and impactful training sessions with visiting faculty of IER.

Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry Friday said that the agenda of these sessions was to train the visiting faculty regarding semester rules, pedagogical practices, assessment mechanism, discipline rules, and ethics and application of AI in teaching besides regular faculty.

He said that more than 100 visiting teachers participated in this training sessions while regular faculty members were key presenters. He said that these initiatives affirm dedication of IER to fostering academic excellence and a cohesive learning environment. He appreciated Chairman Academic Affair IER Dr Muhammad Akram for organizing a fruitful event.

