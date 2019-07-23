Punjab University Institute of Education & Research organises seminar on education policy

The Punjab University's Institute of Education & Research (IER) organised national seminar and roundtable discussion on 'Teacher Education Programs: HEC & Government Policies', here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Institute of Education & Research (IER) organised national seminar and roundtable discussion on 'Teacher Education Programs: HEC Government Policies', here on Tuesday.

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, former VC University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof Dr Riaz-ul-Haq Tariq, faculty members and renowned educationist from various universities and institutions of the country were present on the occasion.

The participants discussed provincial government's teacher recruitment policy, future of teacher education programs, HEC four years degree programs, teacher education and ADE&BS programs at colleges.

The speakers said that teachers were considered the most important variable for success of the education system and no reform in education could be successful without considering the teacher education in the changing scenarios. They said that the quality of pre-service teacher education guarantees the quality of education by making future teachers competent in their subjects, modifies behaviors and create effective teaching skills among them. They lauded the efforts of PU IER for arranging such fruitful event.