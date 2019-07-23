UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Institute Of Education & Research Organises Seminar On Education Policy

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:26 PM

Punjab University Institute of Education & Research organises seminar on education policy

The Punjab University's Institute of Education & Research (IER) organised national seminar and roundtable discussion on 'Teacher Education Programs: HEC & Government Policies', here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Institute of Education & Research (IER) organised national seminar and roundtable discussion on 'Teacher Education Programs: HEC & Government Policies', here on Tuesday.

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, former VC University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof Dr Riaz-ul-Haq Tariq, faculty members and renowned educationist from various universities and institutions of the country were present on the occasion.

The participants discussed provincial government's teacher recruitment policy, future of teacher education programs, HEC four years degree programs, teacher education and ADE&BS programs at colleges.

The speakers said that teachers were considered the most important variable for success of the education system and no reform in education could be successful without considering the teacher education in the changing scenarios. They said that the quality of pre-service teacher education guarantees the quality of education by making future teachers competent in their subjects, modifies behaviors and create effective teaching skills among them. They lauded the efforts of PU IER for arranging such fruitful event.

Related Topics

Education Punjab HEC University Of Sargodha Event From Government

Recent Stories

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

25 seconds ago

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

31 minutes ago

ANF submits challan against Sanaullah

12 seconds ago

NAB arrests accused in cheating public at large

14 seconds ago

China, Pakistan are partners In progress: National ..

15 seconds ago

Capital schools may serve lunch to students

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.