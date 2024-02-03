- Home
- Education
- News
- Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition presents annual report
Punjab University Institute Of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition Presents Annual Report
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition and Well-Being Society in collaboration with the Workplace Health and Safety Promotion Community has presented the annual report of 2023 and the calendar of 2024 to the Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition and Well-Being Society in collaboration with the Workplace Health and Safety Promotion Community has presented the annual report of 2023 and the Calendar of 2024 to the Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra.
On this occasion, Director ISCS, Prof. Dr. Rubeena Zakar, Dr Nouman, members of the Nutrition and Well-Being Society and students were present. In his address, Dr Klasra appreciated the students' presentation.
He also praised the students, faculty and the department for organizing informative and health-oriented activities. Dr Rubeena Zakar commending the students for their hard work. Dr Nouman Ali, while welcoming the guests, provided a brief overview of student activities, encouraging and appreciating them for their outstanding performance. Students from the Workplace Health and Safety Promotion Community then outlined their goals, mission, and vision, along with a summary of past-year activities.
Recent Stories
KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet of snowfall
Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaign ..
Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony
Students of medical colleges should focus on new scientific inventions: Azad Kas ..
Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government
Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' after deadly blast
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..
Six gamblers netted during raid
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls
PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources
More Stories From Education
-
PU holidays on elections5 minutes ago
-
Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organises Kashmir seminar5 minutes ago
-
PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam23 hours ago
-
KU Senate meeting postpones23 hours ago
-
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples2 days ago
-
University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 52 days ago
-
Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes2 days ago
-
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins2 days ago
-
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration2 days ago
-
VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO2 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 314 days ago
-
Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark5 days ago