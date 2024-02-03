Open Menu

Punjab University Institute Of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition Presents Annual Report

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition presents annual report

Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition and Well-Being Society in collaboration with the Workplace Health and Safety Promotion Community has presented the annual report of 2023 and the calendar of 2024 to the Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition and Well-Being Society in collaboration with the Workplace Health and Safety Promotion Community has presented the annual report of 2023 and the Calendar of 2024 to the Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra.

On this occasion, Director ISCS, Prof. Dr. Rubeena Zakar, Dr Nouman, members of the Nutrition and Well-Being Society and students were present. In his address, Dr Klasra appreciated the students' presentation.

He also praised the students, faculty and the department for organizing informative and health-oriented activities. Dr Rubeena Zakar commending the students for their hard work. Dr Nouman Ali, while welcoming the guests, provided a brief overview of student activities, encouraging and appreciating them for their outstanding performance. Students from the Workplace Health and Safety Promotion Community then outlined their goals, mission, and vision, along with a summary of past-year activities.

Related Topics

Punjab Student Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet o ..

KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet of snowfall

2 minutes ago
 Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates fo ..

Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaign ..

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace ..

Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony

2 minutes ago
 Students of medical colleges should focus on new s ..

Students of medical colleges should focus on new scientific inventions: Azad Kas ..

2 minutes ago
 Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: gov ..

Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government

4 minutes ago
 Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption ..

Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' after deadly blast

4 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..

6 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..

7 minutes ago
 Six gamblers netted during raid

Six gamblers netted during raid

7 minutes ago
 ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election s ..

ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls

13 minutes ago
 PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: S ..

PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education