UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University, Iranian Varsity Sign MoU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:52 PM

Punjab University, Iranian varsity sign MoU

Punjab University and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Iran on Wednesday signed an MoU to promote mutual cooperation in the fields of pharmacy and other scientific subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Punjab University and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Iran on Wednesday signed an MoU to promote mutual cooperation in the fields of pharmacy and other scientific subjects.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor's office in which PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, IUMS Chancellor/President Prof Dr Tahereh Changiz, VC Isfahan University Prof Behrooz Kelidari, IUMS Director Information Affairs Prof Dr Hamid Mir Mohammad Sadeghi, IUMS Director International Medical Education Dr Marjan Mansourian Gharakoziou, PU Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari, Dr Khalid Hussain, Dr Atif Raza, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad said, "Pakistanis love Iranian people.

" He said that a number of Iranian students were studying in PU where they were being provided maximum facilities.

He asked the PU faculty members to launch such other academic programs of Iranian students' interest. He said that PU wanted to enhance relations with Iranian universities.

IUMS Chancellor Dr Tahereh Changiz expressed her interest to launch joint research projects and publish joint research papers. She said that there was need to introduce new academic courses in pharmaceutical sciences with mutual cooperation.

As per MoU, both the universities would exchange faculty members and students for sharing knowledge and experience of each others and organize other academic activities.

Related Topics

Hamid Mir Exchange Iran Education Punjab Isfahan Love

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Jebel Haf ..

40 minutes ago

LNA Blocking UN Flights in Libya to Hinder Mediati ..

22 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences an ..

22 minutes ago

Monitoring room in Health dept working to keep vig ..

22 minutes ago

Fitch Downgrades Russia-Based EN+ Group to 'B+' Fr ..

22 minutes ago

Local court extends BBA of Maulana Abdul Malik in ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.