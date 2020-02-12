Punjab University, Iranian varsity sign MoU

Punjab University and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Iran on Wednesday signed an MoU to promote mutual cooperation in the fields of pharmacy and other scientific subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Punjab University and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Iran on Wednesday signed an MoU to promote mutual cooperation in the fields of pharmacy and other scientific subjects.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor's office in which PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, IUMS Chancellor/President Prof Dr Tahereh Changiz, VC Isfahan University Prof Behrooz Kelidari, IUMS Director Information Affairs Prof Dr Hamid Mir Mohammad Sadeghi, IUMS Director International Medical Education Dr Marjan Mansourian Gharakoziou, PU Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari, Dr Khalid Hussain, Dr Atif Raza, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad said, "Pakistanis love Iranian people.

" He said that a number of Iranian students were studying in PU where they were being provided maximum facilities.

He asked the PU faculty members to launch such other academic programs of Iranian students' interest. He said that PU wanted to enhance relations with Iranian universities.

IUMS Chancellor Dr Tahereh Changiz expressed her interest to launch joint research projects and publish joint research papers. She said that there was need to introduce new academic courses in pharmaceutical sciences with mutual cooperation.

As per MoU, both the universities would exchange faculty members and students for sharing knowledge and experience of each others and organize other academic activities.