UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Issues Admission Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

Punjab University issues admission schedule

The Punjab University on Thursday issued a schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I annual examination 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab University on Thursday issued a schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I annual examination 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee by post is March 4 and by hand is March 9, 2020, while forms can be submitted by post with double fee till March 11 and by hand is March 17, 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of Associate Degree Commerce Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee by post is 12-03-2020 and by hand is 19-03-2020 while forms can be submitted with double fee by posttill 19-03-2020 and by hand till 26-03-2020. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

saa/asm

Related Topics

Punjab March 2020 Commerce Post

Recent Stories

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai spo ..

46 minutes ago

OIC Holds Workshop to Promote Family Bank Concept ..

1 hour ago

DoE launches new innovation platform

1 hour ago

MOCCAE concludes successful participation in ADSW ..

1 hour ago

Participants of the International conference “Tu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.