Punjab University issues admission schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab University on Thursday issued a schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I annual examination 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee by post is March 4 and by hand is March 9, 2020, while forms can be submitted by post with double fee till March 11 and by hand is March 17, 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of Associate Degree Commerce Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee by post is 12-03-2020 and by hand is 19-03-2020 while forms can be submitted with double fee by posttill 19-03-2020 and by hand till 26-03-2020. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

