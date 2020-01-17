UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Issues Admission Schedule For LLB Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Punjab University issues admission schedule for LLB exams

The Punjab University on Friday issued a schedule for submission of admission forms for five years LLB Part-I, II, III and IV annual examination 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab University on Friday issued a schedule for submission of admission forms for five years LLB Part-I, II, III and IV annual examination 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates with single fee is 20-3-2020 while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 27-3-2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for late college candidates of five years LLB Part-I, II and III annualexamination 2020 with single fee is 19-3-2020 while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 26-3-2020.

