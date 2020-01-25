UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Issues Admission Schedule For BA Hearing Impaired Students

Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has issued schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for BA Hearing Impaired Students and Associate Degree Hearing Impaired Students annual examination 2020.

The varsity's spokesman said here Saturday that the last date for submission of admission forms for BA Hearing Impaired Students (for supplementary candidates only) annual examination 2020 and Associate Degree Hearing Impaired annual examination 2020 is February 03, 2020 (by post) and February 06, 2020 (by hand).

Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk, he added.

