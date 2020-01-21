Punjab University issues BA/BSc admission schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab University Examinations Department on Tuesday issued the schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Arts/Science and BA/BSc annual examination 2020

According to PU spokesman, the last date of submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I (for the candidates who passed Intermediate Examination in Supplementary Examination 2019), Associate Degree in Science, Special Categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, and General Nursing) and BA/BSc (Composite/Improve Division) is 12-2-20 while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 17-2-20.

The spokesman further said that details were also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk, pu.edu.pk.

Punjab University Department of Zoology's PhD student Ghayyour Abbas has made a marvellous discovery of a rare 3.3 million-year-old elephant tusk fossil from the Village Tatrot in Sohawa Tehsil of District Jhelum.